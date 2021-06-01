Pig Out! Hogs for the Cause is back at a new location

It's time to eat, drink and raise money for a good cause

BELLE CHASSE, La – Where there’s smoke, in this case, there’s barbecue.

And it’s time.

Especially since last year, because of the pandemic, the time was put on pause.

Now it’s back.

You can eat, drink and raise money for a good cause.

It’s Hogs for the Cause.

WGNO’s Bill Wood has the people behind the pork.

One of them is Andrew Shuford.

He’s on Team March of the Pigs.

One of the 70 teams this year hoping to take home the prize.

It may not be the golden pork chop.

It’s actually even better.

The winners are kids and their families across the country.

That’s the cause behind Hogs for the Cause.

It’s the largest fundraiser in the USA for pediatric brain cancer.

This year’s location is new.

It’s in Plaquemines Parish.

It’s on a a delicious field of dreams at the Plaquemines Parish Government Facility.

The address is 333 F. Edward Hebert Boulevard in Belle Chasse, Louisiana.