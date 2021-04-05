New Orleans Piano. Playing in a pickup truck

In a pandemic, it's the perfect stage

METAIRIE, La – When a piano player traveled to New Orleans from New Jersey, he dreamed of playing in the place where jazz was born.

He never knew his stage would be a 1948 baby grand on wheels.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is in the audience to hear Kris Tokarski.

The jazzy journey for Kris Tokarski started when he was five.

Since then, he’s hit the road and keyboard at concert halls, clubs, restaurants.

And now, because the pandemic pretty much shut down most places, he plays parks.

And parking lots.

Like the one at Dorignac’s Food Center in Metairie, Louisiana.

Kris attracts an audience, all right.

They love to listen.

And in the parking lot at Dorignac’s, they even love to dance.