PHOTOS: 2 separate car crashes on each side of I-10, one involving a collapsed traffic sign

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTOS: Vehicles demolished and traffic sign down on I-10

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Friday, around 4 p.m., the Louisiana Department of Transportation announced all westbound lanes on I-10 at West End Boulevard in Orleans Parish is closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.

There were reports of a traffic sign that fell on the interstate.

According to NOPD, there was one accident on each side of the interstate.  The accident on the westbound side involves a collapsed sign.

WGNO is on the scene.

There is no further information at this time.  We will keep you updated as we learn more.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News