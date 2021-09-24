PHOTOS: 2 separate car crashes on each side of I-10, one involving a collapsed traffic sign

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Friday, around 4 p.m., the Louisiana Department of Transportation announced all westbound lanes on I-10 at West End Boulevard in Orleans Parish is closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.
There were reports of a traffic sign that fell on the interstate.
According to NOPD, there was one accident on each side of the interstate. The accident on the westbound side involves a collapsed sign.
WGNO is on the scene.
There is no further information at this time. We will keep you updated as we learn more.