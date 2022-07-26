NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday morning, Tales of the Cocktail kicked off in the Big Easy. Hosted at the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, the week-long event is celebrating it’s 20th year.

On their website, the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation describes the event as follows: “With hundreds of opportunities developed specifically for industry professionals from bartenders to distillers, Tales of the Cocktail is the drinks industry’s leading conference for exchanging new ideas, products, and techniques.”

Follow along with WGNO as we explore all that the event has to offer!

MONDAY

The Toast to Tales kick-off celebration at the Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans.

TUESDAY