Photos: Suspects wanted for attempted murder at Jung Hotel on Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is seeking to locate two suspects in the investigation of an attempted murder in the 1500 block of Canal Street.

The NOPD says the triple shooting happened around midnight on Monday, December 28.

Officials say three men went to a hotel room to allegedly steal from a drug dealer. Investigators say there was a shootout in the hallway and all three men were shot.

They were taken to the hospital, but there is currently no word on their conditions.

Through investigation, NOPD Eighth District detectives have determined that the pictured male subjects took part in the crime of attempted murder t the Jung Hotel.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured suspects is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.