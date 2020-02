NEW ORLEANS— The 26th Annual Treme Sidewalk Steppers second line parade started with a unique tribute to a former member that passed away. That tribute gave way to the colorful street parade that has become a Sidewalk Stepper tradition.

Decked in Gucci attire, the entire club welcomed reality show producer and entertainment mogul Mona Scott-Young as their queen and NOLA native Hiram Smith as their king.