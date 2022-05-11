HARVEY,La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 responded to a working structure fire in a Harvey neighborhood.

According to firefighters, for the second time in four days, Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 units respond to a working structure fire.

Reports show that at 4:00 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 2160 Mars St.

The person that reported the fire told firefighters that they saw smoke coming from the house next door, but didn’t see any flames.

A second caller reported hearing screams coming from the house.

Fire units arrived on the scene minutes later and reported smoke showing.

Fire crews had to force entry into the residence and reported they found heavy black smoke on the interior and requested a working fire.

Firefighters did confirm with the callers that the screaming they heard didn’t come from inside the building, but was from kids playing outside.

It took approximately twelve firefighters about five minutes to confirm no one was home and about twenty minutes to bring the blaze under control according to Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour to completely extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.