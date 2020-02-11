Photos: ‘Death by Chocolate, NOT Breast Cancer’ fundraising event

NEW ORLEANS- “Breast Cancer is the leading cause of cancer in women and a disease that has touched someone we know – yet how to get involved in the fight can be difficult” says Carol Osborne, president.

That is why Krewe de Pink, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, whose sole mission is to raise money for Breast Cancer Research at the Tulane Cancer Center, came up with another fun way for people to support Breast Cancer Research.

Krewe de Pink hosted Death by Chocolate (NOT by Breast Cancer), a chocolate tasting with champagne.

The event was held on February at the Schoen Mansion, on Canal Street.

Delgado Community College’s Culinary and Pastry Arts program donated the chocolate served at this event through their partner Callebaut Chocolate. And all of the tasty chocolate treats were creatign by Delgado culinary students.

Each student was judged on their chocolate-inspired dishes – both sweet and savory – and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes were awarded.

Music was provided by Delgado’s Music Department. Hillery Moise, Event Chair, likes this hybrid type event stating that “in addition to keeping the money local this event supports students giving them the opportunity to give back to the community while strengthening their skills by applying them to the real world. A WinWin-Win.”

Death by Chocolate, like its sister fundraisers, directly supports Breast Cancer research at the Tulane Cancer Center by earmarking the money for research. All monies donated stay here in New Orleans to support our local economy. Their most recent event, the Krewe de Pink Prom, raised over $35,000 to support advanced research.

Death by Chocolate and Champagne is made possible by the generosity of the beautiful Schoen Mansion, Delgado Community College, Callebaut Chocolate, and members of Krewe de Pink.