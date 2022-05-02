NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans received its first MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.

According to the USCG, it’s the first of three helicopters. The report shows that the next two MH-60s are scheduled to arrive by the end of July.

The addition of the MH-60s is part of a Coast Guard rotary-wing service life extension program and initiative to expand the capabilities of the Coast Guard for a better response time.

“The MH-60 brings more capability than the MH-65 with respect to the payload, endurance, and range,” said Cmdr. Keith Blair. “The MH-60 can fly up to a 250 miles operational radius. This means we will be able to fly further, longer, and accommodate more people in distress in a single flight.”