Photos: Brand new Blue Bike fleet to hit the New Orleans streets

NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined other officials to unveil the new electric, pedal-assist Blue Bikes hitting Crescent City streets just in time for Mardi Gras.

New Orleanians will now experience the upgraded fleet and access Blue Bikes through the Uber and JUMP apps.

“Creating safer, more accessible, equitable and healthier transportation options for all New Orleans residents is one of the major reasons why I started an Office of Transportation in one of my first acts in office. The e-bike expansion is another powerful tool in our ongoing efforts to create a more connected and protected network as part of the Moving New Orleans Bikes initiative,” said Mayor Cantrell. “Expansion will build on the service already at Delgado and grow to include Dillard, Loyola, Tulane and Xavier.”

Starting today and continuing over the next few weeks, residents can be on the lookout for Blue Bikes team members who will be distributing the helmets around the city.

“We are proud to launch our new JUMP Blue Bikes here in New Orleans — giving riders a boost every time they pedal,” said Geoff Coats, Blue Bikes General Manager. “We’ve introduced more New Orleanians to biking over the last two years, and these upgraded bikes will help them travel longer distances while making biking more accessible to a wider range of people with different abilities.”

The e-bikes are an investment in expanding access to Blue Bikes across the city. With the electric pedal-assist, JUMP has seen e-bikes generate more usage than pedal-only bikeshare programs, with e-bike trips averaging longer than pedal-only trips. The Blue Bikes service area is expanding to new parts of the city, including the 7th Ward, Central City, the West Bank, Gert Town, Carrollton, Broadmoor, Riverbend and Uptown.

The first new service area launches today, to help people navigate up parade routes during Mardi Gras celebrations. Residents can expect the additional expansions over the coming months.

“The addition of the new Blue Bikes shows the city’s commitment to equity and access for all of our residents. I’m excited the expansion will provide more transit options and opportunities for our residents in neighborhoods such as Algiers who are further away from the urban core, and further away from jobs and schools,” said District C Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer, Chair of the Transportation Committee.

“Bike share is a perfect tie-in with our mission to improve the health and lives of Louisianians,” said Michael Tipton, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Community Relations director and Foundation president. “With our sponsorship of the state’s first bike-share program, we’re providing a healthy, green transportation option for getting around New Orleans. And with the expansion of Blue Bikes into more neighborhoods and onto more campuses, with electric, pedal-assist bikes, we hope more people will be ready to ride and embrace the benefits of this program.”

Riders will benefit now from a new, improved JUMP mobile app as well as the ability to rent bikes directly through the Uber app, since Blue Bikes and JUMP joined the Uber family last year. With more modes of transportation in one place, it becomes even easier to get around without a car. Riders with an existing Uber account can simply log in to one of the apps or create a new account after downloading the JUMP or Uber app. With JUMP products now in nearly 30 cities globally, riders will be able to get around just as easily when traveling to those cities as they can when at home in New Orleans.

Just in time for Carnival season, tourists from cities like London, Berlin, San Francisco and Austin will be able to seamlessly ride Blue Bikes when visiting New Orleans. Here’s how to start your ride through the apps:

If using the Uber app, tap “Rent” on the homescreen to switch to Bike view. If using the JUMP app, simply open the app.

Use the in-app map to find and reserve available Blue Bikes – or simply walk up to an available bike without a reservation.

Scan the QR code using your app to unlock the bike and get started.

Once you’re finished riding, lock the bike using the built in cable lock to any nearby bike rack.

To celebrate the launch, Blue Bikes is offering $5 off your first e-bike trip and giving away 1,000 free helmets to New Orleanians. To receive the $5 off your ride, enter the promotion code JUMPNOLA20F in your JUMP or Uber apps*.

Blue Bikes is committed to supporting those most in need of affordable transportation and prices in the Blue Bikes for All program for low-income riders will remain the same. For $20 per year, riders in this program receive 60 minutes of ride-time per day with ten cents a minute after the initial hour. A monthly plan will be offered to New Orleans residents, with $30 a month allowing 60 minutes of ride-time per day. For tourists and riders who prefer a pay-as-you-go option, the price will be 25 cents a minute without any sign-up fee. More details on the plans are available at www.jump.com/cities/new-orleans.

*The ride must be taken within a JUMP zone (indicated in-app) in New Orleans. Expires 3/31/2020. Local per minute rates apply after the $5 is used up. One-time use only. Cannot be combined with other offers or subscription plans. Non-transferable. No cash value. Subject to change.