The lion cubs born at Audubon Zoo receive their first exam from expert veterinarian staff. The two African lion cubs were born on Saturday, January 11, 2020 to mom Kali, 4, and dad Arnold, 4. Photos taken February 2020.

NEW ORLEANS – Audubon Zoo lion cubs had their first medical check up. The Vet team and animal care staff thoroughly examined the two male lion cubs by weighing them, examining their teeth, ears and eyes and administering their first round of vaccinations.

While the cubs are still not ready to go out in their habitat, the Audubon Zoo vets and animal care staff were very pleased to give both of them a clean bill of health!