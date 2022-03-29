NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On March 26, 2022, New Orleans got to see its first ‘NFT’ non-fungible token art gallery.

The art gallery was held a the Sidewalk Side Studio on Magazine Street.

Sidewalk Side Studio, in collaboration with Scale Workspace and Gilded, presented the show called NFT= Art.

Over 30 original NFT works were displayed by a dozen local artists.

Artists include Frenchy, Regina Scully, Jerin Beasley, Tito Rodriguez, Andi Allen, Monica Rose Kelly, Cheria Scaffidi, Lindsey Roussel, Anne Lipscomb, Rachael Noto, Lindsay Gustafson, Farrah Ross, Charm Taylor, and J. Mack Ent.

Over 300 people attended the event and enjoyed live music by Whisper Party.

Lindsey Roussel, the director, and owner of Sidewalk Side Studio said it was a success.

“Art, tech and business converged on this historic day. Our community rallied and reveled, art was sold, and this tangible introduction to web3 and NFTs was received with curiosity and optimism. We couldn’t be more excited for the future.”

If you didn’t get to attend the event, don’t worry!

NFT=ART can be viewed through June 25th at Sidewalk Side Studio.