NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of Halloween’s most fun attractions in New Orleans is on the corner of State Street and St. Charles Avenue and it is a ‘bone-a-fide’ good time. All the skeletons in the yard use puns to tickle your funny bone!

WATCH: NOLA’s “Skeleton House” is a delight, no bones about it

The owners of the “Skeleton House” are Louellen and Darryl Berger and this has been a Halloween tradition in NOLA for many years. Every year they feature fan-favorite classic skeletons, but they are always adding new skeletons to their yard.

Check out some photos of this year’s display, which includes Howard Stern-um, Pelvis Presley, and Marrow-lyn Monroe.

PHOTOS: New Orleans’ viral “Skeleton House”

