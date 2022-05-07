HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — On Friday night, Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2 responded to a three-alarm fire in Harvey around 10:30 p.m.

According to Firefighters, units responded to a report of a structure fire in a large industrial building at 1200 Peter’s Rd.

Firefighters reported heavy black smoke was visible from the fire station. When they arrived at the location, they said they found heavy smoke and flames visible from a large industrial building.

Firefighters requested a second alarm one minute later according to reports.

After fighting the blaze for about twenty minutes a third alarm was requested.

It took thirty-three firefighters from Harvey, Terrytown, David Crockett, Marrero, Westwego, and the Herbert Wallace Fire Company about one hour to bring the blaze under control according to Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2.

Crews remained on the scene for about three and a half hours cutting through metal exterior walls to completely extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click HERE to watch the video.