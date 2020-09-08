PHOTO: Policeman in Louisiana stops and plays some ball with little girl

LAPLACE, La. (BRPROUD) – We all need more positive stories like this one.

Lt. Basil Trepanier was finished with a traffic stop when he saw a little girl playing in a LaPlace neighborhood.

“As the little girl spotted Lt. Trepagnier, she invited him to play some ball with her,” according to the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

As you can see, Lt. Trepanier said yes to her request.