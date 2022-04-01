NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, April 1, 2022, the Men’s Final Four Fan Fest tipped off a weekend filled with fun.

Fan Fest, presented by Capital One was located at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Residents and visitors filled the Convention Center and played interactive games, met special celebrity guests, and much more.

While some played games, others watched.

Team managers from the NCAA schools had a chance to take it to the court and compete in their own tournament at the BUIK Arena.

A team manager from the Michigan Wolverines spoke with WGNO after clinching their ticket to Manager Mayhem’s “Final Four” game.

Jalen Masey said he drove 17 hours to New Orleans to come to Fan Fest.

Masey said this was his first time in New Orleans and he loves it.

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

The event will continue from Friday, April 1, 2022, until Monday, April 4.

Ticket prices are the following:

Kids 12 and under FREE

$8 pre-sale for 13 years and older

$10 at the door for 13 years and older

Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Also, you can tune into WGNO on Friday night ahead of the big games to watch “Big Four Big Easy” on NOLA 38.