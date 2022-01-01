Photo Gallery: Allstate Sugar Bowl parade

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The 2021 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade rolled through the French Quarter on New Year’s Eve.

Many Ole Miss and Baylor fans filled the streets in support.

The parade rolled through Elysian Fields Avenue past Jackson Square up to Decatur Street.

Fans celebrated Mardi Gras- Style with themed floats, high school and university bands marching through the streets, and dancing.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl kicks off 2022 Saturday at Caesars Superdome at 7:45 p.m.

WGNO will be live at the dome this evening.