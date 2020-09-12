Phase 3? Depends on your address in Louisiana

Louisiana as a state moves into Phase 3

METAIRIE, La – On Metairie Road, they’re ready.

They’ve been ready.

As Jefferson Parish moves into Phase 3 of Louisiana’s coronavirus plan.

At Rolls-n-Bowls, owner Julie Nguyen gets to welcome back 75-percent of her customers.

It has been just half.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is on Metairie Road, too, where the state’s mask mandate still stands.

In Jefferson Parish, Phase 3 means restaurants, churches, salons, spas can let more people in.

They can now accommodate 75-percent.

But just step across the line into Orleans Parish and you step back into Phase 2.

That means the good times do not roll.

Not the way they used to.

Not yet, at least.

Not at bars, still shut down.

Restaurants remain at 50-percent capacity.

It’s disappointing to Brady Link.

He loves the French Quarter.

He’d like to be able to join friends for a drink in a New Orleans bar.

He looks forward to the moment he can say cheers, without the fear that’s going on and around right now.



