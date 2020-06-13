Phase 2 in New Orleans: where can you go now?

NEW ORLEANS – Around the city, barbers are ready for their business to double.

Well, they can increase from 25-percent to 50-percent as New Orleans moves into Phase Two of dealing with the coronavirus.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says you’ll also be hearing a familiar ring.

It’s the sound of the slot machines at Harrah’s New Orleans Casino.

They’re open for 25-percent capacity.

Malls can have half their customers.

Movie theaters will be able to seat up to 100 fans.

Gyms can welcome back half their capacity.

Public pools are basking again in the Louisiana sunshine for a fourth of their folks.

And tattoo parlors are open for some safe New Orleans style ink.