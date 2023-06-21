NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Animal advocates want to bring attention to a problem they say happens every summer — pet owners failing to protect their pets from dangerous and potentially fatal heat.

Head of the Humane Society of Louisiana, Jeff Doson, says despite triple-digit temperatures, he still sees owners leaving dogs unattended in the car on the regular. So far in 2023, there have already been several fatalities, but the consequences extend beyond losing your animals.

“We now have the right, thanks to lawmakers back in 2018, if we see your dog in your car suffering and in distress, we have the right to break the window and remove the animal without having any civil or criminal repercussions,” says Dorson.

As a reminder to pet owners, signs are being placed on car windows, telling them to keep pets inside or in the shade. It is all a part of their “Hot Cars Kill” awareness campaign.

