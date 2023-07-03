LAFITTE, La. (WGNO)— In Jefferson Parish, the Coast Guard has a warning for boaters about dense vegetation in local waters, and it is a problem especially in Bayou Barataria near Lafitte.

There are lots of boaters hitting the water for the 4th of July holiday, but pesky plants are making it harder for boaters to fish, crab, and maneuver around.

“We are going left, right, trying to dodge it as best as you can,” Clay Galloway, a boater in Lafitte said.

Galloway says the water in Bayou Barataria is like a video game.

“It is like a Pac-Man job trying to avoid it all,” he said.

But it is not fun and games. The U.S. Coast Guard is warning boaters of heavy vegetation that is dangerous for boaters.

“Definitely a hazard especially for smaller boats at least,” Galloway said.

“He went on to say, “Well someone has got to jump in and untangle it, and it is definitely not going to be me, it is going to be my deckhand over there.”

“You got to prop the motor up, pull it so it is angled, then you reach back up, rip away to clear it away from the prop,” Steven Saucier said.

Galloway says he’s noticed the problem has gotten worse in the last few weeks and he hadn’t really noticed heavy vegetation in the water since after Hurricane Ida.

“For whatever reason it is happening a lot more now, but it is definitely a nuisance,” Galloway said.

They just don’t want it to get in the way of crabbing.

“The crabs are definitely running so we’ll do whatever to pull the crabs in,” Galloway said.

Other boaters believe that what’s causing the problem is when boaters leave the dock, the vegetation breaks off the land, and gets carried away with the tide.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.