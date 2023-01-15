NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A person is dead after a fatal fire in the Holly Grove area of New Orleans.

It happened in the 9500 block of Cohn Street before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday (January 15).

New Orleans Fire Department officials have confirmed at least one fatality. At this time there are no other updates.

Pictures show the destruction from the fire, which officials confirm was a 1-alarm fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

