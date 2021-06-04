Perfect score for these golden Blue Jays

Jesuit High students score a perfect 36 on the ACT

NEW ORLEANS – They are perfectly, perfect.

When they took the ACT, the college entrance test, six students from Jesuit High School scored a perfect 36.

WGNO’s Bill Wood got to talk to these guys and ask them how they do it.

Here are the Jesuit Six:

Andrew McNeil.

Garrison Trahant.

Nicholas Nobile.

Marcelo Torres.

Patrick Dowd.

Richard Tonry.

They are smart, no doubt.

A success on the ACT.

And the are real Renaissance men.

They’re on the swim team.

They’re in the robotics club.

They sing in the chior.

They run track and cross country.

They’re on the newspaper.

The future is in their hands.

Looks like they’ve got a pretty good grip.