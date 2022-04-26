NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Fans excitement level is reaching new heights now that the New Orleans Pelicans are taking flight against the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs. The Suns and Pelicans are tied 2-2 in the series, and tonight is Game 5 in Phoenix.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez went to a Pelicans watch party at Flamingo-a-Go-Go restaurant/bar in the Warehouse District where fans are excited for tonight’s big game!