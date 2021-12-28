Pelicans sign Feron Hunt

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Feron Hunt to a 10-day contract via the COVID hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In a related move, the Pelicans voided the contract of Anthony Tolliver.

Hunt, 6-8, 195, has appeared in 12 contests (eight starts) this season with the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, averaging 15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.1 steals in 32.9 minutes per game.

Hunt appeared in 78 career games (41 starts) during three seasons at Southern Methodist University (2018-21), averaging 9.6 points and 6.8 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game. In his 2020-21 campaign, he averaged 11.1 points, 7.9 rebounds (3rd in AAC), 2.1 offensive rebounds (6th in AAC), and 5.9 defensive boards (2nd in AAC). Hunt shot .560 from the floor (4th in AAC) and earned All-AAC Third-Team Honors.

Hunt will wear #44 with the Pelicans. New Orleans’s roster now stands at 20 players, including two two-way players.

{Press release courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans}