NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward Zylan Cheatham and guard Miye Oni to 10-day contracts via the COVID hardship exception. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Cheatham, 6’7”, 220, has appeared in five career games with New Orleans and Utah, holding averages of 2.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per contest. This season, Cheatham holds averages of 15.3 points and 12.0 rebounds in 12 G League games (10 starts) with the Salt Lake City Stars and the Pelicans’ G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

Oni, 6’5”, 206, has appeared in 80 career games (one start) in three seasons with the Utah Jazz, recording averages of 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per contest.

Cheatham will wear #45 and Oni will wear #18 with the Pelicans. New Orleans’s roster now stands at 20 players, including two two-way players.

{Press release courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans}