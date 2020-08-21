Pelicans picking 13th in upcoming NBA Draft

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans received the 13th overall selection in the upcoming NBA Draft, as determined by the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery.

New Orleans was slotted in the 13th position entering the draft after Sacramento won a tiebreaker on August 17. The Pelicans had a 92-percent chance of receiving the 13th pick.

Representing the Pelicans during the lottery was General Manager Trajan Langdon. The 2020 NBA Draft will be held on Friday, October 16.

Pelicans All-Time Lottery Selections

YearPickPlayerPositionPrior to NBA
20054Chris PaulGWake Forest
200612Hilton ArmstrongF/CConnecticut
200713Julian WrightFKansas
201011Cole Aldrich*CKansas
20121Anthony DavisFKentucky
201210Austin RiversGDuke
20136Nerlens Noel**CKentucky
20166Buddy HieldGOklahoma
20191Zion WilliamsonFDuke

*Draft rights traded to Oklahoma City along with Morris Peterson in exchange for draft rights to Craig Brackins and Quincy Pondexter

**Draft rights traded to Philadelphia in exchange for Jrue Holiday and the rights to Pierre Jackson

{Courtesy: Press Release from the New Orleans Pelicans}

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News