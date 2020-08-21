Pelicans picking 13th in upcoming NBA Draft

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans received the 13th overall selection in the upcoming NBA Draft, as determined by the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery.
New Orleans was slotted in the 13th position entering the draft after Sacramento won a tiebreaker on August 17. The Pelicans had a 92-percent chance of receiving the 13th pick.
Representing the Pelicans during the lottery was General Manager Trajan Langdon. The 2020 NBA Draft will be held on Friday, October 16.
Pelicans All-Time Lottery Selections
|Year
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|Prior to NBA
|2005
|4
|Chris Paul
|G
|Wake Forest
|2006
|12
|Hilton Armstrong
|F/C
|Connecticut
|2007
|13
|Julian Wright
|F
|Kansas
|2010
|11
|Cole Aldrich*
|C
|Kansas
|2012
|1
|Anthony Davis
|F
|Kentucky
|2012
|10
|Austin Rivers
|G
|Duke
|2013
|6
|Nerlens Noel**
|C
|Kentucky
|2016
|6
|Buddy Hield
|G
|Oklahoma
|2019
|1
|Zion Williamson
|F
|Duke
*Draft rights traded to Oklahoma City along with Morris Peterson in exchange for draft rights to Craig Brackins and Quincy Pondexter
**Draft rights traded to Philadelphia in exchange for Jrue Holiday and the rights to Pierre Jackson
