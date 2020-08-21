Pelicans picking 13th in upcoming NBA Draft

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans received the 13th overall selection in the upcoming NBA Draft, as determined by the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery.

New Orleans was slotted in the 13th position entering the draft after Sacramento won a tiebreaker on August 17. The Pelicans had a 92-percent chance of receiving the 13th pick.

Representing the Pelicans during the lottery was General Manager Trajan Langdon. The 2020 NBA Draft will be held on Friday, October 16.

Pelicans All-Time Lottery Selections

Year Pick Player Position Prior to NBA 2005 4 Chris Paul G Wake Forest 2006 12 Hilton Armstrong F/C Connecticut 2007 13 Julian Wright F Kansas 2010 11 Cole Aldrich* C Kansas 2012 1 Anthony Davis F Kentucky 2012 10 Austin Rivers G Duke 2013 6 Nerlens Noel** C Kentucky 2016 6 Buddy Hield G Oklahoma 2019 1 Zion Williamson F Duke

*Draft rights traded to Oklahoma City along with Morris Peterson in exchange for draft rights to Craig Brackins and Quincy Pondexter

**Draft rights traded to Philadelphia in exchange for Jrue Holiday and the rights to Pierre Jackson

{Courtesy: Press Release from the New Orleans Pelicans}