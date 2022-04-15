NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s Game Day, New Orleans! Although Friday night’s play-in match-up against the Clippers is in Los Angeles, that’s not stopping NOLA fans from flocking to bars and eateries across the city to cheer the Pelicans on.

WGNO’s Amy Russo spoke to fans at Flamingo A-Go-Go ahead of the big game.

“I don’t allow people to change the channel when I’m watching the Pelicans,” said Stephen Lindsay. He’s a Pelicans fan.

And Friday is a special day for Pelicans fans far and wide. They’ll be taking on the Los Angeles Clippers to secure their spot in the NBA Playoffs.

“We are here to cheer them on,” said Mary Aall. She and her family got to Flamingo A-Go-Go early to secure a seat for the game. “New Orleans needs this, we all need this, we need the celebration we are all super excited about it and we plan on being here all day.”

Aall and her family are just some of several ready to see their beloved NBA team slam dunk into the playoffs.

Joshua Jackson says if the Pelicans win, he plans on buying everyone at the restaurant a round of drinks. Fans young and old were staking out at the restaurant ready to watch on the big screen.

“We are going to play the Pelicans game with sound,” said David Moore, the General Manager at Flamingo A-Go-Go. “Specials are going to start an hour before tip-off. For the rest of the playoffs, we are going to be running the specials for all the Pelicans games cause they’re going to win tonight for sure.”

Hundreds of people will grab a chair to sit back and hope for nothing but net for New Orleans.

“I hope we win this and things go good,” said 14-year-old Kayden Barras.

For one boy, the Pelicans winning would call for celebration. “It would feel like a big gift,” said Giulian Valencia. He’s only 12-years-old.

For others, there’s no other option.

“I have never loved anything more in my life than the Pelicans,” said Lindsay.

The game tips off at 9:00 p.m.