Pelicans announce broadcast schedule for second half of regular season

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket over Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang, left, and center Rudy Gobert, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the television and radio broadcast schedule for the second half of the 2020-21 season. FOX Sports New Orleans will broadcast 34 of the 36 remaining regular season games with play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers, color analyst Antonio Daniels, and sideline reporter Jen Hale.

The two regular season games not being televised by FOX Sports New Orleans are scheduled to air on TNT (Mar. 23 vs. L.A. Lakers; Apr. 20 vs. Brooklyn).

FOX Sports New Orleans will continue their coverage of Pelicans basketball on Thursday, Mar. 11, as the Pelicans host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Smoothie King Center. The local television broadcast schedule for the second half of the season features 17 home and 19 away contests.

Pelicans coverage on FOX Sports New Orleans including PELICANS LIVE pregame and postgame shows and other Pelicans programming will be available statewide on cable and satellite providers. PELICANS INSIDER, the bi-weekly program featuring player and coach profiles, game highlights and behind-the-scenes footage will continue to air for the remainder of the season.

2020-21 Pelicans cable and satellite providers and channels:

1. AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

2. Cox Communications – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

3. DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

4. Spectrum– Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

Download the Pelicans Mobile App to enjoy exclusive content 365 days a year, including stats, breaking news, analysis and products. Pelicans App (Apple/Android)

All Pelicans games televised on FOX Sports New Orleans will be streamed on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM, the team’s radio flagship station and home of the Pelicans Radio Network presented by Smoothie King, will broadcast all 36 remaining regular season games from the Smoothie King Center with play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini, color analyst John DeShazier and sideline reporter Caroline Gonzalez. ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM will also feature pregame and postgame shows with Pelicans studio host Daniel Sallerson.

ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM will continue to air Pelicans Weekly on Thursday nights at 6:00 p.m. CT. The thirty-minute show hosted by Todd Graffagnini will feature exclusive interviews with Pelicans coaches, executives, and players, as well as guests from around the league.

Below is a list of the 2020-21 Pelicans radio affiliates:

• 100.3 FM ESPN Radio (Flagship)

• 1230 AM WBOK New Orleans

• 1410 AM KDBS Alexandria

• 103.3 FM WRQQ Baton Rouge

• 960 AM KROF Lafayette

• 94.7 FM WYLK North Shore

• 1240 AM KANE New Iberia

• 97.5 FM KTJZ Tallulah

• 104.9 FM WCJU Columbia, MS

• 104.9 FM WBUV Gulfport/Biloxi, MS

• 950 AM WHSY Hattiesburg, MS

• 103.7 FM WPNN Pensacola, FL

Tune-in to the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, a podcast devoted to Pelicans coverage. New shows are posted Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on Pelicans.com, ITunes, Pelicans App, Google Play, and TuneIn. Additionally, fans can tune into any of the Pelicans’ radio affiliate networks across the Gulf South for must-listen radio for every Pelicans fan. Fans looking for their nearest radio affiliate are encouraged to visit https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/broadcasting for more information.

Additionally, the Pelicans announced that capacity will increase to 3,700 fans beginning with tomorrow night’s game against Minnesota. Additional information regarding the game day experience and health and safety procedures for upcoming Pelicans games can be found by visiting the A to Z guide and the Know Before you Go page on the team’s website.

{Courtesy: Press Release from the New Orleans Pelicans}