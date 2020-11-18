Pedestrian tries to help motorist, dies in multi-vehicle hit-and-run on US Hwy 190

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian named Theresa Matherne was hit and killed on Thursday, October 29.

“Matherne was struck by several unknown vehicles as she attempted to cross US Hwy 190 at LA Hwy 415 in order to assist a motorist involved in a separate vehicle collision on October 29, 2020, at 09:21 pm.,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

Matherne died at the crash scene.

The subsequent investigation led authorities to determine what kind of vehicle hit Matherne.

Investigators are asking the public to watch out for a “light colored (gold/tan/silver) 2008-2012 Honda Accord.”

Image courtesy of the Louisiana State Police

Along with possible windshield damage, LSP says, “the light colored 2008-2012 Honda Accord suspect vehicle will have front passenger side damage to the bumper, hood, headlight assembly, and wheel well.”

Video shows that the driver of the Honda Accord stopped near a church and took off all of the damaged parts of the vehicle.

From there, the driver got back in the Honda Accord and left the crash scene.

LSP says Matherne was hit by a second vehicle.

The second vehicle has been identified as a 2013-2016 Chevrolet Malibu and “this vehicle has possibly sustained front bumper and undercarriage damage as a result of the collision,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

If you have any information about this deadly hit-and-run, please call Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.