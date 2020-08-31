Pedestrian struck, killed in Assumption Parish over night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 41-year-old woman died around midnight Monday after being struck by a vehicle while walking on La. Hwy 1 in Assumption Parish.

Umeki Jamison of Labadieville died at the scene after a Jeep Cherokee traveling southbound struck her.

The driver was injured and was not impaired, according to Louisiana State Police.

It’s unknown if Jamison was impaired, and a toxicology report is pending.

