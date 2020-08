NEW ORLEANS – A pedestrian walking on Interstate 10 West near Orleans Avenue was struck by two vehicles and killed this morning.

The deadly collision occurred just before 3:45 a.m., according to the NOPD.

One vehicle traveling in the center lane clipped the unidentified man and knocked him down before the second collision, according to the NOPD.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Traffic was shut down at the scene of the collision for more than two hours.