NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred around 1:20 a.m. in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

An adult male pedestrian was crossing the eastbound lanes of Chef Menteur Highway with he was struck by the driver of a Mazda CX9.

The victim died at the scene.

The NOPD is reporting this was not a hit-and-run and that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene following the incidint.