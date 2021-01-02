HAMMOND, La. — Louisiana State Police confirmed that Maurepas native Robert A. Mayeaux was killed late New Year’s Eve. The 49-year-old was struck shortly before 11pm on Thursday.
The initial investigation revealed that Mayeaux was wearing dark clothing items and walking northbound on Interstate 55 north of LA 3234 in Tangipahoa Paris in the right travel lane.
A 2017 Kenworth 18-wheeler was also northbound in the right lane and impacted Mayeaux, pushing him off of the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the Kenworth 18-wheeler was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash. It is unknown if impairment was a causal factor, however as part of the ongoing investigation being conducted by Troop L, a blood sample was taken from Mayeaux for scientific analysis.
Louisiana law prohibits pedestrians from crossing any interstate, except in case of an emergency.
- Pedestrian killed in NYE crash on I-55
- Scammers turning to online schemes to steal your stimulus check
- Study: Kids more likely to be infected by a family member than in a classroom
- Sports Zone Podcast: Covid-19 knocks Kamara out of Saints regular season final
- Justi-fied: Ohio State proves it belongs in CFP, routs Clemson