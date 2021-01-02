Pedestrian killed in NYE crash on I-55

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, a heavy Louisiana State Police presence is seen at the New Chapel Hill Baptist Church during funeral services for Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth in West Monroe, La. An Associated Press review of thousands of records has revealed multiple cases when Louisiana State troopers and some of their supervisors exchanged emails with casual, demeaning uses of the n-word. All of it comes against the backdrop of a federal civil rights investigation over the in-custody death of a Black motorist that has roiled the state’s premier law enforcement agency and led to an abrupt change in its leadership. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

HAMMOND, La. — Louisiana State Police confirmed that Maurepas native Robert A. Mayeaux was killed late New Year’s Eve. The 49-year-old was struck shortly before 11pm on Thursday.

The initial investigation revealed that Mayeaux was wearing dark clothing items and walking northbound on Interstate 55 north of LA 3234 in Tangipahoa Paris in the right travel lane.

A 2017 Kenworth 18-wheeler was also northbound in the right lane and impacted Mayeaux, pushing him off of the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Kenworth 18-wheeler was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash. It is unknown if impairment was a causal factor, however as part of the ongoing investigation being conducted by Troop L, a blood sample was taken from Mayeaux for scientific analysis.

Louisiana law prohibits pedestrians from crossing any interstate, except in case of an emergency.