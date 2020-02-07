Pedestrian killed in Marrero crash

MARRERO, La.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating a traffic accident that left a pedestrian dead on Thursday night in Marrero.

Investigators say that around 9:20 pm, a Nissan Titan was traveling southbound on Ames Boulevard and struck a pedestrian in the roadway near Louis I Avenue.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators do not suspect that the driver of the Titan was impaired at the time of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.