Pedestrian killed in Lafourche Parish crash

LAROSE, LA.– State Troopers are investigating to a single-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian on LA 1 near West 65th Street in Lafourche Parish.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The crash took the life of 71-year-old Bill Chabert Sr. of Cut Off, LA.

According to investigators, 65-year-old Debra Cheramie was traveling north on LA 1 in a 2019 Volkswagen Atlas. Chabert failed to yield to Cheramie’s vehicle as it approached and began crossing LA 1 from west to east. Chabert was struck in the northbound lane and suffered fatal injuries.

Cheramie was properly restrained and was not injured. Impairment on the part of Chabert is not suspected and a toxicology report is pending. Cheramie provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol present.

The crash remains under investigation.