Pedestrian killed in Chef Highway crash

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian in the 21000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

According to investigators, a man was walking westbound in the eastbound lane of Chef Menteur Highway around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, when he was hit by westbound car. The pedestrian died of his injuries at the scene. Officers say that driver involved was not impaired at the time of the crash and no citation was issued.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Officer will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name, upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

NOPD Traffic Fatality Detective Edgar Edwards is in charge of this investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6205 with any information regarding this incident.