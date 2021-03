NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department says a pedestrian was hit and killed on I-10 Tuesday night. Police closed the interstate to all westbound traffic by the I-610 split.

The pedestrian was hit and killed sometime after 8:00, but there was no immediate information available on the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police did say that the person who was killed was a man.

WGNO News will update this story as additional information becomes available.

A New Orleans Police Department vehicle blocks the I-10 eastbound near the I-610 exit Tuesday night after a pedestrian was hit and killed on the interstate.