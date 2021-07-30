Pedal to the metal. Full throttle. Fun for your family

NEW ORLEANS – It’s back.

Monster Jam is back in town.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says remodeling at the Dome put Monster Jam on pause last year.

Now, the big trucks, the big drivers are ready to roll.

To set the stage for Monster Jam takes a lot of dirt.

A mountain of it, in fact.

The dirt on the dirt is, there’s three and a half million pounds of it.

It gets trucked in.

A caravan carries smack dab into the middle of the Superdome.

For now, right on the 50-yard-line of the New Orleans Saints home field.

One hundred trucks full of dirt.

Monster Jam is a pedal-to-the-metal super show of pickup trucks on steroids.

It’s the first show in the Dome since the Dome got its new name.

Caesars Superdome is what it’s called.

It’s a palace of a place.

And the same name as the Las Vegas casino.

Monster Jam is basically a beauty contest.

It’s a parade of good-looking, talented trucks in a pageant to behold.

And to be heard.

Mike Hoss of Caesars Superdome says, “I would bet the house it’s going to be a fantastic event, everybody’s so excited for a family event that’s loud, fun and very cool.”

So they move the dirt.

With trucks.

And with bulldozers because there’s no jam like Monster Jam.

And again, there’s no place like Dome.

If you’re going, masks are required.

And Caesars Superdome is now a no cash arena.

So bring your plastic if you plan to buy something to drink, to eat or to take home.

