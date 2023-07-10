SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Sunday, July 10, the Louisiana State Police began investigating a crash in Slidell that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

An investigation revealed around 2:15 p.m., 38-year-old Kyle Sweet of Pearl River was headed east on Interstate 12 near the Interstate 10 interchange on a Suzuki motorcycle when, for reasons unknown, he ran off the road and collided with multiple trees.

Troopers say Sweet was wearing a helmet during the crash but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Toxicology results are pending in the investigation.

Louisiana State Police is encouraging all motorcyclists to attend a motorcycle safety class to learn safe riding practices and help riders apply safe riding strategies to reduce the chance of injury in the event of a crash.

