Peaceful protest by New Orleans bar and restaurant workers

NEW ORLEANS – The state of Louisiana moved into Phase 3 for handling the coronavirus.

The city of New Orleans remains in Phase 2.

That limits restaurant capacity and keeps bars closed.

Workers from those industries protested Saturday near the French Quarter.

They stood with their signs at the corner of Canal and Bourbon Street.

They carried their signs and messages in a steady rain.

By around 3pm, about three dozen of them were there.

Their message is to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

They’re asked her to move the city into Phase 3 and get them back to work.