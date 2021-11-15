Paying more at the pump this Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel will rebound to almost pre-pandemic levels, but this holiday season you’ll be paying more at the pump to travel.

Drivers are feeling the pain at the pump with prices costing three dollars a gallon here in Louisiana.

“It is absolutely noticeable. I would rather ride a bike. They are absolutely ridiculous. Gas should not be over $3,” Driver Myraia Fluker said.

But this Thanksgiving many folks won’t be riding bikes they are hitting the road to drive out of town.

According to AAA, nationally 48.3 million travelers are expected to hit the road by car this Thanksgiving, and that’s an 8 percent increase compared to 2020.

About 4.7 million drivers will take road trips to Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and the Oklahoma area.

Don Redman, Public Affairs Specialist with AAA said, “If you can leave before the holiday or stay later then do so. It will lessen your chances of running into heavy traffic.”

You might be able to avoid some traffic but the high gas prices are inescapable.

“Statewide we are paying about $3.15 a gallon for gasoline,” Redman said.

Predictions show that the gas prices should stay steady.

“Everything has to do with the price of crude oil, which is still stubbornly stuck at $80 a barrel. That is what’s driving up the higher gas prices,” Redman said.

According to AAA, the states surrounding Louisiana with the cheapest average gas prices are Texas and Arkansas at $3.05 and Mississippi at around $3.00 a gallon. Still many drivers like Myraia Fluker said a holiday trip is the last thing on her mind.

“It is making my cost of daily living way more expensive,” she said.