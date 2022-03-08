NEW ORLEANS — De La Salle President and Head Boys Basketball Coach Paul Kelly, De La Salle class of 1983, has given up his role as head coach, and Coach Chris Perrone will assume all head coaching responsibilities of the program, effective immediately.

Perrone has served as Kelly’s assistant coach at De La Salle for all ten years of Kelly’s coaching tenure at the school. Prior to De La Salle, Perrone served as head boys basketball coach at St. Charles Catholic High School.



“It is simply the right time for me and, more importantly, for the players in our program. It has been an honor to lead this program at the school that continues to mean so much to me. In particular, I thank Coach Bryan Cole and Coach Chris Perrone for their loyalty, support, faithfulness, wisdom, and friendship over these past ten years. It is rare for a coaching staff to remain unchanged for two years, much less ten years,” says Kelly.

“I can in no way repay them for the many ways in which they have supported me over these years. Most of all, I thank all of our players. De La Salle basketball has an amazing tradition, and I am very proud of what our players and our program have achieved in these past ten years in upholding that standard of excellence. I look forward to continually serving De La Salle and the De La Salle community in my role as President of the school,” added Kelly.



Numbers:

10 years

221-84 overall

4 Final Fours

1 State Runner Up

1 State Championship (2017)

7 District Championships (6 undefeated district seasons)

67-11 record in District play

Have not lost a home district game since the 2014-15 season

Won 35 straight home games, including home playoff games, from January of 2018 through February of 2021

2nd longest tenure and 2nd winningest coach in school history, behind Coach Johnny Altobello

{Courtesy: release from De La Salle High School}