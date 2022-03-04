MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— Starting on Saturday, March 5, at noon, Krewe Du Pooch will be rolling on the Mandeville Lakefront.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division will take part in the parade.

K-9 Echo, a 6-year-old female Labrador retriever, who is assigned to the Highway Enforcement Division as a narcotics detection canine, will be accompanying her handler, Detective James Kelley.

Detective Kelley has served with the agency for 8 years. While working together on the major interstates and highways in St. Tammany Parish, this K-9 team has seized hundreds of pounds of illegal narcotics.

K-9 Copper is a 2-year-old male Bloodhound that specializes in tracking, search, and rescue. He will be accompanied by his handler, Deputy Terry Poynter.

Deputy Poynter has 10 years of service with the agency. K-9 Copper has been utilized in multiple searches and demonstrations.

That is not all, a second parade, Mardi Paws, will roll on Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m. in downtown Covington. K-9 Freya will be handled by Deputy Poynter.

K-9 Freya is an 8-year-old Bavarian Mountain Hound who specializes in tracking, search, and rescue.

Freya has located multiple missing children and adults. Also, the Covington Mardi Paws parade is K-9 Copper. He will be accompanying his handler, Corporal Christopher Harman, who has 18 years of service with the agency.

I am proud of our dedicated K-9 Division, and the selfless work these dogs do every day in keeping our citizens safe in St. Tammany Parish. We treat these dogs like family, and this weekend we want you to enjoy them and for them to have a great time Sheriff Smith