NEW ORLEANS (WGN0) – It’s a tradition.

On Lundi Gras.

The day before Mardi Gras, a party in Woldenberg Park

The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club hosts the party.

It’s called Lundi Gras Festival.

It’s been going on for 28 years now.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is there LIVE to show you the fun, the food, and the drinks.

The really good thirst-quenching, Lundi Gras ready drinks.

On the menu, this year is something called a Catfish Sundae.

That’s a heaping helping of catfish and fries.

It’s served with a loving scoop of seafood sauce on top.

And that’s a mix of shrimp and crawfish.