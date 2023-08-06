ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for parts of St. Tammany Parish following a water main break repair on Sunday, Aug. 6.

St. Tammany Parish officials said the Department of Utilities turned off the water in the Briarwood Terrace Water System for the repair of an eight-inch water main break.

Following the repair, parish officials issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the following areas:

Tolawa Place Subdivision

Ozone Park Subdivision

Brookstone Subdivision

Colonial Village Subdivision

Westwood Estates Subdivision

Tall Timbers Subdivision

Carriage Lane Estates Subdivision

Chinchuba Subdivision

Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church

St. Anthony’s Gardens

Trinity Trace Community Care Center

Avala Hospital

Hickory Street from Orleans Ave. to the west end of Hickory St.

Dove Park Rd. from Orleans Ave. to Holy Trinity Dr.

U.S. 190 East Service Rd. from Walnut St. to Ponchitolawa Dr. 500

516 Dove Park Road, Rouquette Lodge

