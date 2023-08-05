PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Parts of Plaquemines Parish are experiencing a water outage following reports of low water pressure in the area on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Plaquemines Parish officials said the outage was reported in the Boothville-Venice area.

They said Inframark responded to the reports at the 41500 block of Highway 23 and discovered that a hydrant had been damaged by a contractor.

As a result of the damage, parish officials said Inframark is making repairs, causing the water outage.

They said once water pressure is restored, a boil water advisory will take effect from the Boothville Sewerage Plant to Venice.

The advisory will be lifted after water samples are tested by the State Lab.

