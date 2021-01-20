Partnership with Blue Krewe brings bike sharing back to the New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS — On January 20, Mayor Cantrell signed an agreement with Blue Krewe to bring back the public on-demand Bicycle Sharing Program.

According to Mayor Cantrell, “This partnership with the local nonprofit organization, Blue Krewe, brings together experience in bike share operations with local knowledge and local passion around our shared goal of operating a successful bike share program in New Orleans.”

Blue Krewe will ensure a healthy, equitable transportation option established and operated by and for the people of New Orleans.

Bike share is a proven transportation solution for New Orleans with many benefits for residents and visitors.

The Blue Krewe team will now focus on bringing bike sharing back to New Orleans residents, all part of the @movingneworleans movement.