Partnership grants high school graduates in Jefferson Parish automatic admission to UNO

HARVEY, La. — On June 28, Jefferson Parish Schools and the University of New Orleans (UNO) announced a new Instant Admit program that will grant automatic admission to the University of New Orleans for all graduates from Jefferson Parish Schools, who meet enrollment criteria.

“Attaining post-secondary education or training can help our students land the job that fits their passions, increase their earning potential and contribute to long-term career success. We are proud to partner with the University of New Orleans to help students achieve their goals and make enrolling in college accessible and affordable,” said Dr. James Gray, Superintendent of Jefferson Parish Schools. “When our students choose local colleges and careers, the entire region benefits from a more educated workforce and engaged citizens with a vested interest in their community.”

To be eligible for automatic admission, students must have graduated from a Jefferson Parish High School with a 2.0 overall GPA or greater and a Louisiana Core 4 GPA of 2.5, and submit a free college admissions application at apply.uno.edu.

In addition to ease of enrollment, the University of New Orleans is committed to providing financial assistance for Jefferson Parish Schools students.

As promised in its Privateer Pledge, the University will cover the unmet financial need for all eligible students whose parents earn $60,000 or less.

Additionally, students will be automatically considered for an academic scholarship ranging from $2,000-$5,000 a year for four years.

“The University of New Orleans is proud to partner with Jefferson Parish Schools to remove barriers and increase access to a high-quality college education right here in New Orleans,” said UNO President John Nicklow. “A degree from UNO has the ability to transform students’ lives by putting them on a path to a fulfilling career without the burden of excessive debt.”

For more information on the Instant Admit program and to apply, students should visit apply.uno.edu.