NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced that the closure of the 4700-4900 blocks of Painters Street will be extended to Friday, Sept. 22, for the continuation of underground utility work and paving.

The work began on June 14 and was expected to be complete on Aug. 25 after an extension from the original date of Aug. 4.

The intersections on Painters Street at Carnot, Mirabeau and Selma streets will also remain closed to traffic until the project is complete.

City officials said the work is part of the $10.2 million Gentilly Terrace Group E project which includes repairing sewage, water and drainage lines, rebuilding the street and repairing sidewalks and curbs.

